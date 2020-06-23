Along with Didi and Uber, many companies in China are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving

There are experts who estimate that it will take a long time for the consumer to fully trust robotaxis

However, other specialists believe that by 2025 these vehicles will be mass produced in this economy.

In the shared taxi industry there are several relevant companies that are trying to conquer the global market. However, Uber can boast itself as the industry’s leading brand, thanks to its global scale. The above, of course, does not mean that you have good control of the segment. On the contrary, its massive size and its business model in red figures leave it vulnerable to certain movements by its rivals. Especially some promises.

A few days ago, Lyft, its largest competitor in the United States, made Uber tremble with the promise of a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030. Now, according to ., it is the Chinese Didi who is presenting a I challenge this platform. An executive from this Asian technology company promised that, at the beginning of the next decade, he hopes to be operating more than a million robotaxis in the world. The company already has tests in several cities.

Didi did not detail exactly which markets this robo-taxi fleet would deploy to. But Uber’s rival did say the idea is to focus this effort on cities where there aren’t many vehicles or driving partners available, but good demand. Since last year, the technology company operates autonomous vehicles in cities in China, especially in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai. Starting in 2021, it is expected to expand outside its home country.

Under siege, Uber needs answers

Notably, the idea of ​​robotaxis is not unique to carpooling platforms. Tesla, for example, had planned since 2019 to launch a rival service to Uber and Lyft in the US once it refined its autonomous driving system. Fiat Chrysler, by contrast, shared in early 2020 that it wanted to bring this offering to certain parts of China. Volkswagen has also recently invested a lot of money in these types of projects.

Going back to Didi’s case, he is a considerable threat to Uber. The leader of the shared taxi platforms has also been working on autonomous driving. But in this sector, it has been accumulating serious defeats in recent times. To this must be added that the main investor of the American technology, SoftBank, in fact leads the rounds of funding of its Chinese rival in robotaxis. The panorama, thus, is very dark.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Uber is under siege, considering Lyft and Didi’s ads, the pandemic crisis and their constant income problem. It is essential that the company quickly find out what is the added value that it will offer its consumers in the long term. And as soon as you find it, start investing heavily in your development. If not, her rivals will continue to define her own unique characteristics and leave her further and further behind.

Robotaxis appeal

Beyond Uber’s problems, it’s worth noting the advancements that have been made in the autonomous vehicle market for commercial use. For example, Hyundai since 2019 launched a free service in the US to perfect its independent driving system. Waymo, the Google project, is trying to make robotaxi travel a more interesting concept than the technological shock. Others, GM-style, are encountering various challenges.

The truth is that, no matter if the robotaxis market is conquered by Tesla, Uber, Didi or any other automaker, it has a really brilliant future growth potential. According to IDTechEx, they are expected to replace private cars. Allied Market Research notes that by 2030 it will have a global value of $ 21.3 billion. An average compound annual rise of 112.67 percent for the decade according to Markets and Markets.

