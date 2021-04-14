Now it is an open relationship, Esmeralda Pimentel and Osvaldo Benavides | INSTAGRAM

His love is proof of everything, now that Esmeralda Pimentel and Osvaldo Benavides, close sources affirm that they have an open relationship, and that they give their time for work and for the distance, so they come and go, wherever they are.

A few days ago, we saw with surprise that this famous couple shared some images on social networks where they are seen together on a walk through Disneyland; In addition, the famous person shared a few photographs in the company of his children.

It was like this, a source close to the couple He told important media that the couple are currently together again and in the same way affirms that they are going through the best moment of their love relationship.

As we mentioned, a few days ago, Esmeralda and Osvaldo They shared photos together, so the intrigue happened if they already returned, to which the friend of the couple very sure answered that their relationship has been somewhat complicated because time, distance and work unite and separate them, but not is that they do not want to be together, they simply give themselves their space, but they remain together.

Also affirming that, to achieve this, they have a dynamic as a couple, because when they give themselves their space they are free to do their own thing, but at the moment they meet again in MexicoThey are together, in addition, he asserted that they have never stopped loving each other and that today they are better than ever.

That said, he was questioned about the fact that both the audience and the media had stayed in that they had finished about a year and a half ago, to which indeed, he mentioned that they separated because Esmeralda really wanted to go try their luck at other sides.

In addition, it is known that he was first in The Angels studying and then flew to Spain to knock on doors, while he stayed in Mexico working, then the question arose about the relationship that Pimentel had had with another woman.

“Yes, Esmeralda is very open in that sense, she does not label relationships or people, she is free and that is why she decided to go out with Barbara,” was what the source commented, and at the same time explained what happened with Benavides because of that.

“One of the things that Osvaldo likes so much about her is that she is not afraid of what they will say or the critics. Osvaldo lets people be and experience new things, he greatly respects the freedom of the other and has always said: ‘If you are with me, it is because you really want to be with me. When they are together they are like teenagers in love: they have fun, they try and are always aware of each other. Before being a couple, they were very good friends, that is why the relationship has matured for the good of both.

Likewise, a few weeks ago it was made public that Osvaldo and Silvia Navarro had a relationship, so he commented that what happened with that romance is that it was only a few kisses and now, it did not happen from there, since they have known each other for a long time. a lot of.

In the same way, they were in constant communication, and a few months when the global epidemic began to decline in both Mexico and the United States, Esmeralda took her things in a suitcase and went to see him and since that time they have not separated.

They also congratulated the fact that Esmeralda gets along amazingly with his children, takes care of them and tries to the maximum because she knows that they are the most important thing to him, and, regarding the issue of having seen them together at Disneyland, she mentioned that it was something that surprised even the closest friends.

“The truth is that we were all surprised that they shared their photos at Disneyland, as they had agreed that they were going to keep their relationship private, outside of the media and social networks, but we see that they are very happy.”