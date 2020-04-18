The schedule of resources and activities to carry out during the quarantine has been so vast that we now lack time to enjoy everything. But, if you have already seen Circ Du Soleil, the works of Brodway, read one or more books that the publishers made available to everyone for free, it is time to download the Moon and the stars. NASA brings the universe to your home with a series of fascinating and interactive activities.

The Agency’s portal has become a entertainment, science and learning space available to the entire world, offering e-books free, Children activities, programs where people can contribute their grain of sand in the science, 360 ° virtual tours, podcast, the best videos in space and everything to make your home the best galaxy.

E-books

Within the e-book section, NASA releases its canalogue belonging to the period 2012-2019, with themes of aeronautics, astronomy for beginners, astronomy, essays and some case studies such as the ebook Hubble Focus: Galaxies Through Space and Time, where the most recent are published Hubble Space Telescope discoverieslike nebulae, planets and distant galaxies never seen before.

Activities for children and families

For those little ones interested in the universe, stars and the cosmos, NASA offers specific STEM activities (science, technology, engineering and mathematics for its acronym in English), classified by age and school grade, where the youngest will be able to download and appreciate one of the nine images of the universe, create a galactic mobile, build your own spaceship and many more activities.

While teenagers from middle and high school, they will not have a chance to get bored, being able to participate in the contest Cinema Space 2020, recreational activities in applications such as recreation coral barriers, as well as being able to attend the free virtual conference, which will take place on April 16, 2020, where NASA will show what Earth looks like from air and space. In addition to series, scientific activities and much more.

Be a scientist

On the other hand, there is the section “Be a scientist” that seeks to make citizens interested in space collaborate with NASA supporting ongoing projects and research, contributing their own ideas, expectations and knowledge. You can become an observator to help scientists track changes in clouds, water, plants, and other life forms in support of climate research. One of the most interesting projects is that anyone in the world can actively participate in the MNASA Juno mission, capturing their own images of Jupiter and in this way help the team of experts to decide what will be the next photograph of the JUNOCAM.

Virtual tours

As we said, NASA brings the universe to your home. Netizens can choose to give a 360 ° ride for him Armstrong Flight Research Center from NASA, which includes the main administration building, a view of an aircraft hangar, a control room and the rear ramp area where final flight preparations begin through Google Expeditions, or, emerge within SOFIA, NASA’s flying observatory, a Boeing 747SP aircraft modified to carry a 106-inch telescope, to observe stars, galaxies, black holes at a height of between 38,000-45,000 feet.

Besides, the 3D virtual tour of the International Space Station modules, it is fascinating. Astronaut Sunita Williams, becomes the hostess to offer a guided and quite detailed tour of the ISS.

Videos

When they claim that NASA brings the universe to your home, it is no cliché. In this section, you will be able to find fascinating videos that will leave you speechless with information, topics with their own explanation, so that you do not stay with the face of ‘what’. Among the collections that we can enjoy, is “Artemis, plans from the Moon to Mars”, where they explain how they plan to return to the Moon, 50 years later. Or how about having the experience of observing an asteroid from the front row. “Asteroid: Close Approach”Where they show us that ‘close’ does not always mean the same thing on Earth as it does in space.

Here the age is not a problem, the content offered by NASA exceeds the perspective of the youngest and not so much. Even, the children can remember when Elmo visited the space agency, the adolescents will be charmed by the Sección NASA Space Place ’Section, while the rest, with a much more open mind, we will not cease to be amazed with the wonders of space. There is no pretext, enjoy the best of NASA, without leaving your house.