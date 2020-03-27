The stars of Spanish sports Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol have joined forces in the solidarity initiative ‘Red Cross Responds’, with which they intend to raise a total of 11 million euros among Spanish athletes as a way to return the support of society and help alleviate the consequences of the coronavirus.

03/26/2020

Act. 03/27/2020 at 00:06

CET

E.P.

“I have been at home for a few days thinking about how I can contribute my grain of sand and after giving it many turns I have come to the conclusion that you, all the Spanish people, have never failed us athletes, you have always been by our side in the happy and complicated moments. I believe that athletes are what we are largely thanks to your support and now is the time when athletes cannot fail“Nadal explained in a video broadcast on his social networks.

The tennis player called his “friend Pau”, who “was also thinking how we could do something” to fight the pandemic. “Together we came to the conclusion that it is time to start this initiative to which we trust that all Spanish sport will join and give a good example of unity,” he asked.

To do this, they have decided to head the ‘Red Cross Responds’ project. “The objective is clear: get 11 million euros to help 1,350,000 people. We trust that all Spanish sports will unite. Pau and I have already made our donation, we trust you because this will surely be our best victory, “added Nadal.

Similarly, Gasol also launched his request for support to other Spanish athletes through social networks. “This fight belongs to everyone. Spanish athletes have always tried to make you feel proud and be a source of inspiration for you. Today we want to achieve it in a much more significant way, we want to achieve our best victory,” said the center.

.