04/09/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

EFE

The coach of the Sabadell, Antonio Hidalgo, has been forceful in the preview of the match against Cartagena and has commented that “now is the best time to finally win at home” in reference to the streak of four and a half months without doing it in the Nova Creu Alta.

With nine games to go, the Sabadell it is four points away from permanence. gentleman has taken accounts: “This happens by winning games and we must win at least 4 or 5. I understand that salvation will be between 46 and 48 points, “he said during the telematic press conference.

Hidalgo is aware of “the need to win on Sunday against a direct rival” and has shown the keys to do so. “We must be reliable for 90 minutes, defend well and be successful in attack. We have already seen this week that neither Paris Saint Germain nor Bayern Munich nor Manchester City can be at full capacity the whole game, but we must be fully concentrated”, He said.

The local coach trusts his squad and spoke about the recovery of a good part of the injured, since only Aleix coch, with discomfort, has trained on the sidelines. “There are players who have been with me for two years and have lived more complicated moments than this,” he recalled gentleman.

About him Cartagena, gentleman He commented that “at the top he has differential players in this category,” he said he knows “his coach well” and is convinced that the victory of the last day has given him confidence.