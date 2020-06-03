The best portrait of George Floyd it’s the worst in the us Three days after the murder of the 46-year-old citizen, three artists intervened one of the walls of the Minneapolis supermarket, in which the former football player was arrested by the police. Floyd had allegedly paid with a fake $ 20 bill and, after being arrested, Officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, suffocated him with his knee to his neck. “I can’t breathe”, the victim is heard saying in the video that he recorded the police patrol camera. Cadex Herrera, Greta McClain and Xena Goldman They put up a six-meter-wide and one-meter-high mural to remember George Floyd as a hero, not a martyr.

The victim’s portrait is in the center, surrounded by his name in large capital letters that contain a demonstration of individuals, with their fists raised, in support of Black Power and the demands for justice that have been repeated throughout the entire country. The protagonist is framed on an electric blue background and a black sunflower, whose leaves look like flames from a bright sun. At the center of this item have written the list of the other African Americans killed by the police in recent years, including Terrence Crutcher, Freddie Gray or Sandra Bland.

Mural by the Dominican graffiti artist Jesús Cruz Artiles in Berlin. | .

Twelve hours after the first strokes of the portrait of the murdered Afro-descendant citizen, the mural was ready to become the place of pilgrimage, to which neighbors come to honor Floyd and leave flowers and messages in his memory. Since last Thursday, the mural has been the symbol of mourning for the Minneapolis community. A few hours later, a spontaneous added the phrase: “I can breathe now”, “now I can breathe”. The encouragement that honors the life of George Floyd has multiplied throughout the world, from Syria to Berlin, through London and Dublin.

Greta McClain in front of the mural she has painted with Cadex Herrera and Xena Goldmanen Minneapolis. | .

Cadex Herrera, the initiator of the mural, is an artist dedicated to illustration, graphic design and photography, who has worked in recognition of women who have fought for the end of male violence and the civil rights of oppressed communities. One of his most striking series is the one composed by the pen portraits of women as Ernestina Moh (1938-2017), educator and protector of Mayan traditions, u Ofelia Feliciana Novelo, activist, teacher and founder of MAMAS (Women Helping Women to Exist).

Street poster in Barcelona, ​​by the Italian artist Salvatore Benintende, aka TVBOY. | .

Greta McLain She is an expert muralist who promotes community development based on art, recovering the communities’ own stories and their identity in public spaces. He works with schools, towns and neighbors for inclusion, freedom of expression and “the power of the visual voice”, as he explains on the GoodSpace Murals website.

Another mural on the side of the Scott Food Mart in the Third Ward, Minneapolis, on the way out of which a policeman killed George Floyd. | .

The last artist of the spontaneous mural group is Xena Goldman, who summed up her experience in a shock of emotions: “Minneapolis is filled with pain, anger, anxiety and horror, but at the same time I feel very fortunate to have worked today with a team of talented artists to honor the memory of George Floyd, so I am very touched to have felt the support of the community throughout the day. ” Goldman acknowledges that she will be “always disgusted with the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun complete a mural in memory of George Floyd in the ruins of Idlib province in northern Syria. | .

George Floyd Memorial Mural in Dublin, Ireland. | .

The artist Celso paints a mural on Broadway, Los Angeles (USA). | .

Mural in the Venice neighborhood, Los Angeles. | .

George Floyd, by Akse, in Manchester (United Kingdom). | .

