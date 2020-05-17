A week before the running of the bulls, God lives !, the filming of the fourth season of “The Ministry of Time” ended, which has just premiered on TVE and HBO. Nacho Fresneda (Quart de Poblet, Valencia, 1971), the seasoned Alonso de Entrerríos of the series that has an Asturian imprint by its director, Marc Vigil, closely linked to Avilés.

– What would Alonso say in this battle?

– “We never leave anyone behind.”

– I could enter the Wuhan gate and stop the disaster.

-Hopefully. But, you know, in the Ministry we work so that History does not change. I was very upset not to be able to save Lorca at the end of the first season, which was also the farewell of Pablo (Olivares, co-writer with his brother Javier, deceased from ELA). The series is a pop entertainment, but I was excited.

– Latex gloves now take precedence over leather gloves.

-They are mandatory in the midst of this tragedy. I am in Valencia, where a year ago I decided to move to be close to my parents, who are older.

– Valencia is sorry that they couldn’t pass before the stage.

– I do not understand this race, nor the use of terms like “war” or “suspend”. I am with Murcia, with Galicia, with Madrid … Maybe it is because I am from La Mancha, I grew up in Valencia, I have worked in the capital and my children and my wife are from Barcelona.

– Clarification: were you born in Villanueva de la Fuente or in Quart de Poblet?

-My parents come from La Mancha, and I was born in the Military Hospital of Quart de Poblet, which is a little bit like being born in Guantánamo.

– Military father?

-Civil Traffic Guard. A beautiful person who does not obey the stereotype at all.

– Inspiration for your soldier of the Flanders thirds?

-It comes more from contact with the National Classical Theater Company, from my training in verse and technical struggles, from my taste for fencing.

– Did you see your vocation well at home?

-They didn’t understand it, no, but they let me be wrong. “When you see that this no longer, you calm, you are looking for something else,” they said. Neither in my neighborhood -El Chaparral, which was then a little marginal-, nor because of my origin as country people, the script turn was foreseen.

– He was a medium “heavy” teenager.

-When I was 17, the institute took us to a recital by Lorca and Miguel Hernández organized by the Shakespeare Foundation at the Palau de la Música in València. It was the first time I went to the theater and he turned me around.

– Disclosure moment.

-At two years, I lost a lot, I went to a test at the foundation. They put a sword in my hand and a text from Macbeth and I flipped. Thus was born my love for the verse, a Spanish heritage that interests me and not the flag, which then those of the flag do not know how to speak. I was lucky, although I regret having gaps at a cultural level.

– Well, it has a few prizes.

-I never expected things to go so well for me. Sometimes I think, “How did I last that long?” But, since I prefer that nobody notices it, I keep quiet. I feel respected by the profession.

– Not only. They have asked for a minute of silence for the disappearance of his ponytail.

-How nice! That is a thing of the “fresnediers”, a Twitter group that supports me unconditionally. It catches me at an age when I live it naturally.

– And in Villanueva de la Fuente they have put their name to a cultural center.

– (laughs) It made me very shy, but for my parents it was one of the happiest days. The funny thing is that José Mota is from Montiel, a neighboring town, and there is rivalry among the inhabitants.

– Those fights happen.

-I remember a fight between two ladies. One said that I was the doctor of “Central Hospital” and the other that the pimp of “La Reina del Sur”. I ended up hugging them.

– Measure your versatility.

-In this confinement “The silence of the swamp” has been released in which I make a marginal character, the Falconetti, and “Mothers”, in which I play a cowardly university professor.

– What will become of the movies and series without kisses or punches?

-I’m surprised by the kisses from the cinema before the covid. But we will get out of this and we will hug and hit each other again, which is one of my specialties.

.