“Now I am going to fulfill a commitment against Moi Fuentes”: ‘General’ Cuéllar

MEXICO – Visibly happy to get his first championship, the undefeated David ‘El General’ Cuéllar, brand new International monarch of the World Boxing Council in the super flyweight division, said that now he wants to give that title more shine and is already thinking about his first defense.

“There is a commitment signed in August in front of the former world champion Moisés Fuentes that had to be postponed, fortunately we are both ready for the fight and it is something that gives me great pleasure because I like challenges and I am motivated by the direction that my career, “said the unbeaten fighter with a record of 19 wins and 12 knockouts.

The exclusive fighter from Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He assured that he wants to measure himself with Fuentes Rubio and that after taking a well-deserved rest he will return with full motivation to the practice room to start his preparation.

“I always take a few days without thinking about the sport or talking about boxing, and afterwards I see the repetition of the fight and I talk with my work team about what we are going to correct and what we are going to work with with greater emphasis; Greater challenges come in my career and I am going to be ready to face each one of them ”, concluded the 19-year-old fighter.