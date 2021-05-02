Now he’s going for more in Madrid

Tennis

Federico Delbonis (79 °) or Juan Ignacio Londero (97 °), from that crossing would come the companion of Diego Schwartzman (9 °) and Guido Pella (55 °) in the Madrid Masters 1000 (brick dust). Finally, the left-hander took the ticket at stake in Spain.

With a double 6-4, the Azuleño beat the Cordovan and will have no rest, since this Monday, around 12 (ESPN), he will appear against the local Pablo Carreño Busta (12 °). The stop is brave, but if the confrontations between the two are taken into account, Delbonis has something to be excited about: won four of the six previous matches, three of those hits on brick dust. The last crossing was for the Spanish at Roland Garros 2018.

For the Davis Cup champion, 2021 is very uneven: celebrated in nine games and lost eight. It comes from losing in the second round in Monte Carlo and reaching the quarterfinals in Serbia.

