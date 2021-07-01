now he’ll do it with Jeff Bezos at the New Shepard

In the early 1960s, NASA allowed a group of thirteen female pilots to prepare for space. That program, called Mercury 13, never granted them that wish despite the fact that some had more experience than the men with whom they theoretically competed.

One such aspiring astronaut is Wally Funk, who at 82 will fulfill his dream. She will do so on board the New Shepard and will become the fourth crew member of the maiden flight of this Blue Origin mission, the company that may definitely drive a new era of space tourism.

What is it like to become an astronaut at 82 years old

Funk has been flying professionally since 1957 and has accumulated over 19,600 flight hours. At the age of 20 he was already a civilian flight structure, and in 1961 she volunteered for NASA’s “Women in Space” program.

She became one of the 13 chosen, and despite achieving several milestones in her racing career, neither she nor any of her companions were allowed to become astronauts. That aspiration stayed there, but Funk kept flying for decades to come.

His dream, however, will be fulfilled very soon, because Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, announced on his Instagram account how Funk to become the fourth crew member of the New Shepard’s maiden voyage.

That flight It will take place on July 20 and it will represent the potential start of a new era of space tourism in which there are other competitors. In it will be Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, Wally Funk and a fourth passenger yet to be identified who paid 28 million dollars at the auction for that unique space ticket.