“Now he does witchcraft”, strong criticism for Carolina Sandoval for immense table of candles

The ex-driver of Tell me what you know, Carolina sandoval, did a “Live” where what caught the attention were not her curves, or her thongs, or any funny occurrence but a table that she has in her living room and that is made with candles. He began his broadcast by lighting a candle and incense and talking about “How can sadness be disguised a little in those days when even getting out of bed is difficult.”

Obviously, the comment section exploded and the journalist was branded of “Do witchcraft”, “Santeria” and of being “Away from Jesus Christ“. However, the extalent of Telemundo He spoke of the tradition and importance of that table within his home. Turns out it all started when she was pregnant with her first daughter Barbara CamilaOver the years, all the people who visited her lit a candle and made a wish. Obviously, the table grew and now it is even a kind of sculpture, but its use remains intact. Even, at some point, an ex-boyfriend of “The Poisonous” he accidentally broke it and had to be rebuilt.

Later, she proceeded to put on makeup and fix herself as she does many times in front of her followers and where she touches different points depending on the theme of the day. One more time, Carolina sandoval opens the privacy of your home and life to those who wish to see it through social networks This implies having to deal with their “haters” on many occasions.

