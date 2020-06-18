The country that gave birth to the Telegram messaging application is also the country that kept its services censored: in a fight to overcome Telegram’s privacy, Russia has been blocking servers in the country for more than two years. Until now: the judges have forced the blockade to be finally lifted.

Messaging applications are a vital tool for communication in the era of smartphones, not surprisingly, most people use one, or several, of these applications. We already know that WhatsApp widely dominates the landscape, but Telegram has been climbing positions to stand up around the world. Also in the country of the founder, Pavel Durov; no matter how much the friction endangered its use in the territory. Due to Telegram’s refusal to open servers to Russia, the application remained blocked in the country. And the judges had to come, and a pandemic, to unlock it.

Telegram is of vital help for emergencies

The Telegram blockade had been in effect since April 2018, a culmination that came after a process of threats. All for not allow access to user data and conversations in case the Russian government requires it, a request that Pavel Durov flatly rejected. Of course, despite the fact that Telegram was blocked in Russia, the application has continued to be used, including to distribute health alerts and fight terrorist threats.

As Bloomberg reports, the Russian authorities stop the veto on the Telegram application for its « capabilities to combat terrorism and extremism. » This is stated by the Office of the Federal Prosecutor of the Russian Federation in an official statement: Russia restricts limitations on access to Telegram. This implies that Russian citizens should have free access to the application on the country’s mobile platforms, nor should the exchange of messages between servers be restricted.

Pavel Durov had argued against using the platform to promote terrorism and extremism, a position that Russian prosecutors have viewed positively when lifting the Telegram veto.

Track | Bloomberg

Share

Russia removes Telegram blockade: now freely usable in the country