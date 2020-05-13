Although ‘Joker’ managed to become one of the most successful comic-based films, which managed to win the Golden Lion in Venice and gave many awards to its actor, Joaquin Phoenix, the truth is that the villain’s origins were not taken directly from the comics, so it was revealed that ‘Joker’ was inspired by the story of Bernhard Goetz.

Upon receiving one of his many awards, Phoenix thanked Todd Phillips for taking the story of the iconic Batman villain as a pretext. to give visibility to a sector of the population that is often ignored, so we all imagine that the Arthur Fleck story had a deeper background than we could imagine.

One of the most iconic scenes in the movie, because it meant a watershed in the villain’s life, is when Fleck shoots three guys on Wall Street while aboard the subway, so after murdering them, Arthur runs away, leaving moviegoers surprised And while this was thought to have come straight out of Phillips’ mind, a new docuserie revealed that this scene was based on a real-life fact.

The second episode of the new Netflix docuserie, ‘Trial By Media’, introduced us to the story of Bernhard Goetz, Better known as “the subway vigilante”, an electronics technician from Manhattan, who after having been assaulted by three men and finding no justice, decided to take it on his own, so when four young African-Americans tried to assault him in the subway, Goetz took out a pistol and seriously wounded the four, after escaping he remained hidden for some time, until he decided to surrender and became a kind of hero and avenger for a large sector of society.

This story is very similar to what we saw in ‘Joker’, However, Phillips decided to make the attackers white to avoid any racial reference, however, both characters were taken as an example by several people and they also shared a very sad fate, since Fleck ended up locked in Arkham, while Goetz ended up living like a bankrupt ex-convict.

This is how it was revealed that ‘Joker’ was inspired by the story of Bernhard Goetz, Which makes perfect sense considering that Todd Phillips was 14 when these events occurred in his hometown, so the director somehow made Arthur Fleck the “Gotham Watcher.”