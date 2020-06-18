The Zafira-e is available with a 50 or 75 kilowatt hour battery

The first option offers 230 kilometers of range; the second, 330

The Opel Zafira-e Life is a fully electric van. Introduced in June 2020, it is available with a range of 230 kilometers or 330 kilometers depending on the option purchased by the buyer. It has 136 horsepower. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

The Zafira-e Life is the electric variant of the Opel Zafira Life, available with Diesel engines.

OPEL ZAFIRA-E LIFE: EXTERIOR

The Opel Zafira-e Life is available in three different sizes and is available with up to nine seats.

Available in early 2021, the small version offers space for up to nine occupants with sensor-controlled sliding doors that open with a movement of the foot. It can load up to 3,397 liters.

The mid-size version has a 35-centimeter longer wheelbase and more legroom for the rear passengers. The large variant can carry up to 4,500 pieces.

OPEL ZAFIRA-E LIFE: INTERIOR

The interior of the Opel Zafira-e Life has a 7.0-inch touch screen, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also with the OpelConnect system, which allows real-time traffic information to be obtained.

The seats are leather and allow a complete adjustment in all versions. The longer version may include a Lounge upholstery that includes heated massage seats.

OPEL ZAFIRA-E LIFE: EQUIPMENT

The Opel Zafira-e Life has a camera and radar that monitor the vehicle’s vicinity and can initiate emergency braking at speeds of up to 30 km / hour, should an imminent impact be detected.

The semi-adaptive cruise control adjusts to the speed of the car in front. It also features lane assist and sleepiness alerts as well as automatic high beam adjustment.

OPEL ZAFIRA-E LIFE: MECHANICAL

The Opel Zafira-e Life has a 136 horsepower electric motor with a maximum torque of 260 Newton meter. The maximum speed is limited to 130 kilometers / hour. You can tow up to 1,000 kilos.

Offers two sizes of lithium ion batteries. The access option is the 50 kilowatt hour, which offers a range of 230 kilometers. But you can also buy a 75 kilowatt hour, which increases its range to 330 kilometers, always in WLTP cycle.

The battery is located under the load compartment, so it does not compromise the load volume and allows to reduce the center of gravity for greater cornering stability. It has regenerative braking.

The Zafira-e Life has a standard 11-kilowatt three-phase or 7.4-kilowatt on-board charger. With 100 kilowatt direct current, the 50 kilowatt hour battery fills up in half an hour.

OPEL ZAFIRA-E LIFE: PRICES

The price of the Opel Zafira-e Life has not yet been confirmed.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/18/2020 Presentation of the Opel Zafira-e Life.

