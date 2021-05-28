Now Coria is waiting for the N ° 1

After three months of drought, Federico Coria (96th) returned to chain two wins in a row. In the first round of the ATP 250 in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia (brick dust), he beat local Marko Topo (1,512 °) and this Tuesday he beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas (91 °) by an easy 6-3 and 6-2. Now he will wait for it Novak Djokovic (1st), the owner of the great circus.

The Santa Fe got into trouble Cuevas from his returns. He hurt his rival’s serve many, many opportunities, making five breaks in 11 chances. The first three came in the opening set, while the rest came in the second. The firmness of his service was also decisive: he only lost four points of the 23 that he put into play with the first.

Coria had not won two games in a row since February.

This triumph will settle him into the top 100 and test him against the best in the world for the first time in his career. Nole, who made his second wheel debut, beat German Mats Moraing (253 °) with some difficulties 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Djokovic was not entirely comfortable and the German, with very little ATP tour, he stole the serve twice in the second setl. The last of them was when the homeowner served for a match at 6-5.

The other Argentine in the tournament is Federico Delbonis (52nd), who this Wednesday will go for the pass to the quarterfinals against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (79th).

Delbonis is the other Argentine alive in Serbia: he will meet Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

HOW DID THE MAGICIAN CORIA VS. DJOKOVIC?

While Federico will play the world’s No. 1 for the first time, he won’t be the first Coria to come across the winner of 18 Grand Slams. Guillermo, the older brother, faced him four times, with a matched track record.

Guillermo beat Djokovic in Miami 2006.

On Roland Garros 2005, El Mago won by abandoning Nole when he was 4-6, 6-2 and 3-2, and repeated the celebration in the 2006 Miami M1000 7-5 and 6-1. The next two clashes would remain in the hands of the European: 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 in the M1000 of Hamburg 2006 and in the semi of the ATP of Amersfoort 2006, in Holland, by 6-2, 1-0 and retirement of the Argentine.

