In November of last year, at the same time that it boosted its mobile rates with an increase in gigabytes, Lemonvil introduced fiber optics in its catalog for companies, but soon it also brought it to the private sector segment, though, with fiber-only proposals. The combined rates -fiber + mobile, no landline- They landed in the portfolio of this OMV a couple of months ago, in April.

Now, as Movilonia anticipated and we have been able to verify from Xataka Móvil, Lemonvil has improved its combined plans by lowering the fees, so that they are between 39.90 and 43.90 euros per month. In addition, it maintains the promotion of triple gigabytes and offers the possibility of hiring an additional mobile line for 9.90 euros.

From 39.90 to 43.90 euros per month

Until now, Lemonvil offered three combined with one mobile line and another three with two lines. However, the OMV has decided simplify your catalog of combined rates, so that it now offers three unique proposals with slightly lower prices than before:

39.90 euros per month: Symmetric 100 Mbpss and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 10 GB (30 GB on sale).

41.90 euros per month: 300 Mbpss symmetric and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 10 GB (30 GB on sale).

43.90 euros per month: Symmetrical 500 Mbpss and a mobile line with unlimited calls + 10 GB (30 GB on sale).

On the main line, as we have commented, Triple Gigas promo applies, which increases the number of gigabytes of the rate from 10 to 30 GB per month until December 31, 2020. In all three cases, there is also the possibility of hiring an additional mobile line for 9.90 euros more per month with the rate Unlimited + 7 GB and the same limits of minutes and destinations as the main rate (maximum of 3,000 minutes to national landline and mobile, and 150 destinations per month).

Remember that Lemonvil operates under Orange coverage and the availability of these plans is subject to coverage. Further, none of them have permanence; the line fee is included and the installation of the fiber optic service and the Wi-Fi router are free.

