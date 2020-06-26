Despite being eliminated from the Champions League in the hands of PSG, Borussia Dortmund began planning what will be next season and this Thursday confirmed the arrival of a luxury booster.

Through its social networks, the German club announced the hiring of Thomas Meunier, the Belgian winger who comes from playing on PSG. The good thing for Borussia is that the defender arrives completely as a free player, after not having renewed his bond in France.

« Dortmund is known for its enthusiastic hobby and I have to admit that the atmosphere that was lived in the game against PSG had weight in my decision. I am ambitious and I want to win titles with Dortmund as with PSG and Bruges« said the Belgian.

In this way, Meunier joins the German team and will be reunited with his compatriots Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel, who welcomed him on social networks. Look!