Now Ben Affleck ‘wants to steal the heart’ of JLo and Marc Anthony’s daughter

Muñiz, 13 years old, her friend and Affleck They entered a bookstore and minutes later the girls came out with several shopping bags, while the actor escorted them at all times, taking care of the curious in the place and the photographers who achieved the images of their good coexistence.

Ben never lost sight of Emme and her friend, after she managed to reopen the site that she closed again after she left. The three then boarded the truck and immediately left the scene. This is not the first time that we see the young woman together with her mother’s boyfriend, last week they enjoyed a day of fun at Universal Studios.

Ben Affleck went with Emme to Bookhampton, in East Hampton New York, although it was closed, in the end they could buy. (Splash News / The Grosby Group)

On Friday of last week the whole family was caught at the amusement park, before leaving for New York. Thanks to the snapshots we saw that that day they were also on the site, having the best time, the singer’s twins and the youngest son of Ben, Samuel, nine years old.

“Their relationship is very strong. (She) is more than happy (with Affleck). Ben is slowly beginning to get to know the children (from Jennifer), and his own son is also beginning to spend time with JLo and his children, “said a source after the family outing to the amusement park.