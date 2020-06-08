Once again the actress Bárbara de Regil was the target of criticism through social networks for a comment she made on an Instagram live.

In two videos, the protagonist of Rosario Tijeras tried filters to carry out her exercise routine, but when she came across one ‘tan’ she said: “Oh, how tight, no, how ugly”, referring to the skin color that made the effect .

Shortly after, while changing the filter once more, she mentioned again that she did not like the ones that made her look ‘tight’.

Users quickly took a screenshot of the excerpt from the live and posted it on Twitter to ask to be ‘canceled’ for making derogatory comments.

In the midst of the protests around the world against racism, after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, this kind of comments are not well received, for which reason De Regil did not escape criticism by calling it out racist.

“Oh, that tight, not that ugly”, hahahaha what a fart Barbara. Always shitting it “, was the comment made by Frida Rodríguez on her Twitter account to the actress.

“It seems that Bárbara de Regil’s favorite exercise is watering it in nets”, “Life took Peña Nieto and his occurrences from us, but it gave us Bárbara de Regil”, “Now stop consuming this garbage, Bárbara de Regil is a disgust of being human “,” Whenever Bárbara de Regil is around I ask myself ‘what did he do now?’ and it always turns out to be somewhat worse than the above, “wrote other netizens.

Others did not use the video where he is seen making this comment, since it must be remembered that in Mexico the word “prieto” or “prieta” is used as a derogatory term, but they did let their disapproval of their “racism” be known.

And of course the memes could not be missed to make fun of Bárbara de Regil who after what he said continued with the preparation of his cardio routine

Barbara de Regil is very good at doing her job and doing exercise routines on her Instagram account, however every time she opens her mouth it is very common for her to be criticized on social networks and once again she became a trend thanks to an inopportune comment.

I DON’T SPEND A WEEK

A few days ago Barbarpa had already fallen into controversy for another comment. In an attempt to send a message against family violence, she ended up being criticized for not giving “good advice”.

After her exercise routine, the actress wanted to interact with her followers and “recommended” the way to combat aggression against women.

“I have seen commercials, on television, where they talk about violence against women, the violence that exists right now in the houses; and in that commercial they say that one way to relax and not get into that anger is to breathe up to 10, they have absolutely right. “

The also “motivator” apologized, and clarified that they had taken their words out of context, and tearfully promised to take more care of what she exposes.

RETURN ROSARIO SCISSORS 3

The Azteca 7 series bar changes to a week of brand new programs, now it is part of the third season of Rosario Tijeras, at 9:30 p.m., between Betty, la fea and Bandida.

