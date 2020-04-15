If you are a developer and you are part of the Apple testing program, you can now download the second beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5. These versions come two weeks after the company released the first beta versions and one month after launching iOS and iPadOS 13.4. with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support and more.

The second beta of iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the proper developer profile is installed.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 updates seem to focus primarily on bug fixes and some improvements. Also, this version of the operating system could fix a problem with the Personal Hotspot that prevents it from working for some people, and it could also fix a vulnerability related to VPN.

Similarly, this update includes a new Apple Music feature that allows you to share songs from said platform on Instagram Stories.

What’s new with watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5

On the other hand, the apple company also released the second beta of watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5 for developers. watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on iPhone, from General> Software update.

To install the new software, the compatible Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery, be placed in its charger and must be within the range of the iPhone. It is not yet known what features might be included in watchOS 6.2.5, suggesting that this release would focus on bug fixes and other hidden enhancements.

For his part,

Share



The second beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5 are now available for developers