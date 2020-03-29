As a driver, Andrea Legarreta belongs to the famous group that goes to record daily the television program in which it appears (“Today”), but taking due precautions; However, she constantly posts on her social networks, especially motivational phrases.

Andrea and her husband -the singer Erick Rubín– they own a gym, which remains closed, but she promoted in her most recent post on Instagram exercising at home. In a photo, Andrea appears seated and showing off her body, complementing everything with the message: “Will it be easy? No. Will it be worth it? COMPLETELY.

👊🏻🙌🏻💪🏻🤜🏻🤛🏻👏🏻 ”.

Marisol González, Edna Monroy, Yanet García Y Morin Polo They were some of the celebrities who made comments to the image, with which Andrea promises to publish more content that reflects the results of the routines she performs at home.

