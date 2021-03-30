Now as a pandemic, the coronavirus changes lives indefinitely

Trump’s coronavirus plan raised doubts 4:20

(CNN) – Hours after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, Americans were inundated with warnings that seemed to come from every corner of the country.

President Donald Trump unveiled a radical travel ban to the United States.

The NCAA banned fans from their annual tournament.

The NBA suspended his season entirely.

And as if that were not enough, the movie star Tom Hanks shared from Australia that he tested positive for the virus that has infected more than 124,000 people around the world.

In addition, Anthony Fauci, one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases and a member of the National Institute of Health, told a Congressional commission that the testing system for the virus is not geared toward the needs of the country and “ that is a failure ”.

If it had been possible to ignore the coronavirus before, that is no longer the case.

“We have set off the alarms”

With cases of coronavirus in the United States above 1,290, Trump has suspended travel from Europe for a month, a ban that – his administration later clarified – will only be for foreigners and not for US citizens who have been evaluated before enter the US

“We are organizing the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people,” said the president on Wednesday night. “This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to deal with a foreign virus in modern history,” he added.

Trump’s announcement came after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic and noted that the number of affected countries tripled in two weeks, with more than 118,000 cases and 4,290 deaths worldwide for that. moment.

Health officials “have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Every day we have asked countries to take urgent and aggressive measures,” Ghebreyesus warned in a statement. “We have set the alarms loud and clear,” he completed.

Meanwhile, updates on the situation are mounting across the country and flooding newsrooms: Cruise lines have shut down. Starbucks is considering limiting store seating. A passenger on a Jet Blue flight leaving New York for West Palm Beach told the crew upon landing that she received a positive result for coronavirus, authorities said.

Two schools that share a location in the Bronx are closing after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Jersey City is implementing a curfew at the big nightclubs. The Mississippi Department of Corrections is suspending visits to inmates. Visits to the White House are temporarily suspended. And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned residents to expect more restrictions that disrupt people’s lives.

Cases keep increasing

Except for four states in the US, all have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus. And at least 39 Americans have died from the disease: 30 in Washington state, 4 in California, 2 in Florida, 1 in Georgia, 1 in New Jersey and 1 in South Dakota.

Hundreds of public schools have suspended classes, universities have sent their students home after closing campuses, and sporting events, concerts and festivals have been put on hiatus.

In Connecticut, New York, Washington state and Tennessee, the closure of public school districts will leave about 314,000 students out of classes for at least the next two weeks.

Multiple cities – including Boston, New Orleans, and Savannah, Georgia – canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades. Chicago authorities also suspended the city’s parade and said the Chicago River will not turn green this year.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo deployed the National Guard to help clean up a suburb of 80,000 people with more than 108 cases. Cuomo also announced a 1 mile containment area beginning Thursday around New Rochelle. That means schools and places of worship closed, plus large gatherings canceled until March 25, authorities said.

The cluster of outbreaks in the area started with one attorney and spread to dozens in a matter of days. Officials are working to prevent that from happening again.

On Thursday morning, National Guard troops were observed outside the containment zone setting up tables and tents and distributing food for families who depend on school lunches.

NBA canceled and March Madness championship closed to the public

This Wednesday, the NBA canceled a game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and announced that it would suspend the rest of its season after a Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive result came shortly before the game started in Oklahoma, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement.

“We, along with the Utah Department of Health, are actively working to identify how long the patient has been experiencing symptoms, and we are working to identify people who have had close enough contact with the player to be potentially exposed.” , indicated the pronouncement.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted after the league announcement.

“Man, we are canceling sporting events, school classes, office work, etc. What we really need is to cancel 2020, ”he wrote on his Twitter account. “Damn, it’s been a difficult 3 months. God bless you and stay safe! ”He added in his message.

Major conferences have canceled their college basketball tournaments, which were already underway, and the NCAA ruled that only family members and essential staff will be allowed to attend games during the annual March Madness basketball championship.

“While I understand how disappointing this is to fans of our sport, my decision is based on current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert.

MLS has also suspended its season for 30 days, and the US Soccer Federation will cancel all men’s and women’s games through April. The Professional Golfers Association and NASCAR say they will hold their events fanless in the near future.

States implement restrictions in response to the virus

Hoping to contain the spread in the United States, two states implemented restrictions on large gatherings and yet another decided to isolate infected people in a state park. Miami-Dade County has suspended all mass gatherings, including a youth fair, a tennis tournament, a 5K race, events at the AmericanAirlines Arena and a NASCAR race, authorities said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned events with more than 250 people in the state’s three largest counties.

“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we cannot wait until we are in the midst of it to slow it down,” the governor warned in a statement. “We have to get ahead of the curve. A main defense is to reduce the interaction of the people in our lives, ”he added.

In Georgia, where the number of cases nearly doubled in two days, authorities transferred a coronavirus patient to a state park for isolation, CNN affiliate WSB reported. The patient “could not isolate himself in his main residence and was not in a critical condition requiring hospital admission,” the governor’s office said Wednesday in a statement sent to the news station.

State authorities announced that the park, which is closed to the public and will be monitored by state police, will house seven mobile units to help isolate patients, according to the WSB report. At least 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

For their part, California health officials reported that all public meetings should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Non-essential meetings should be limited to fewer than 250 people, and meetings that include the highest-risk population should be limited to up to 10 people, “while following social distancing guidelines,” the statement said.

“Not having that concert or community event can have a cascading effect – saving dozens of lives and preserving critical healthcare resources that their families may need within a month,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown also announced that all gatherings of 250 or more people will be canceled – as will non-essential school-related gatherings such as parent meetings and field trips – for four weeks in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus.

Universities give days off for students to go out

Meanwhile, a growing number of universities have canceled study abroad programs, closed campuses or switched to online classes.

Universities such as Harvard, Yale, Duke, Princeton and Cornell reported that they would conduct the lessons online.

“These past few weeks have been a powerful reminder of how connected we are to each other, and how our decisions today determine our options tomorrow,” Harvard president Lawrence Bacow wrote in a statement.

Harvard was also one of the universities that asked students to leave campus.

“Harvard College students were asked to leave their freshman homes and dormitories by Sunday, March 15, in an effort to reduce the density of our community,” university spokeswoman Rachael told CNN. Dane, in an email.

In a statement Tuesday, the president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), L. Rafael Reif, wrote that students must begin to move out of their residences before Saturday and will be asked to leave. campus on Tuesday.

For returning students, the president wrote, “Please pack your belongings and make plans to travel home or elsewhere off campus as if you don’t expect to get back here until the fall semester.”

In a statement, Johns Hopkins University reported that the school was transitioning to online classes and that students living in college housing were “strongly encouraged not to return to campus after spring break.”

