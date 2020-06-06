Guadalajara Jalisco.- The Jalisco Government It stopped the legitimate protest that the citizens would make this Friday with attacks by the police who were trying to demonstrate in favor of Giovanni López, a day after the hooded men caused destruction and burning in Government palace.

This Friday, several videos were observed of how police officers, some dressed in civilian clothes, beat and detained young protesters. Although also this Friday hooded youths were detected again.

Alfaro blames his own police

After the evident arbitrariness against the protesters who were intimidated, the Governor Enrique Alfaro accused his own Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office not having followed your orders.

The instruction I gave was to act sensibly, prudently, and today a group of people from @FiscaliaJal disregarded my instructions and acted in an irresponsible and brutal way that will not be forgiven, “he assured through his social media accounts. .

The Governor promised that the full weight of the law will be applied against his own police.

He also took advantage of the president to denounce that “it has been 48 hours of resisting all kinds of attacks, provocations and attempts to destabilize the state. Forty-eight hours of an environment that our city does not deserve, that our state does not deserve.”

On Thursday, the Governor did not hesitate to accuse the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and to the party Brunette of having provoked violent demonstrations in the Government Palace. However, after I received a reply from AMLO, Alfaro nuanced and removed the Tabasco, not his people.

And the mayor plants the Prosecutor’s Office

Meanwhile, this Friday it was scheduled that the Mayor of

Quinces Ixtlahuacán Eduardo Cervantes He gave his statement, but he left the Jalisco Prosecutor’s staff standing up.

