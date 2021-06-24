now 400 hp with “drift” mode

Although the engine will continue to be one of the differentiating elements of the Audi RS3 compared to its direct competitors, in this new generation the focus of attention is in the posterior area, in its active vector differential complex. Audi calls it torque splitter and it is a complex element that has made the Audi RS3 behave completely differently from what the brand has known so far. In part, it is similar to the system used by the new Golf R, although in the case of the Audi RS3, driving much more power, much more torque and also more aggressive driving dynamics.

Audi RS3, drift mode, circuit or open road.

Those are just a few of the, let’s say, performance curves for the new torque splitter. Summing it up to its essence, It is a system that prevents understeer or oversteer by applying both electronics and mechanical intelligence., but which also allows, through a specific driving mode, that the rear of the Audi RS3 crumbles almost like a propulsion vehicle, being able to perform gas-based controlled skids thanks to a characteristic distribution curve not only towards the rear axle but also towards one of the wheels. Actually, the new quattro system of the Audi RS3 has a higher torque distribution fork between axles than any other mechanical system of the brand.

On this occasion, the sliding center differential located just in front of the rear axle used by the rest of the A3 with all-wheel drive system gives way to a much more complex differential that, in addition, is located in a position somewhat further behind the axle. longitudinal of the car. This new torque splitter count with one Electronically controlled leaf clutch for each rear axle wheel, and is in turn connected to the mVDC, the vehicle’s modular dynamics controller, which registers and adjusts all the car’s components.

The torque splitter has five operating characteristic curves related to the driving profiles that are adjusted through the Audi Drive Select, which releases new denominations and, as you can imagine, also new settings. Thus, the modes comfort and efficiency They give priority to the front axle in the distribution of torque and you can consider the driving modes on a daily basis. Car provides a more balanced performance in the cast by pursuing the most neutral behavior possible of the Audi RS3, avoiding oversteer and understeer, but the following modes are another matter, starting with a dynamic that transmits to the rear axle as much torque as possible at all times, a RS performance specially designed for the track and specially designed to make the most of the optional semi-slick tires Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R as well as another new way called RS torque rear that allows you to skid freely. Audi continues to offer the mode individual in which to configure each parameter of the car at will.

The operation of the torque splitter is also, on paper, very easy to understand: applies the tracked vehicle concept to the rear axle, although instead of braking a wheel – occasionally, there may be some help through selective braking -, accelerating the rear rear wheel, thus avoiding understeer or providing a greater tendency to oversteer if the chosen driving mode was RS torque rear, or if the car’s electronic system detects that, due to steering angle, yaw, suspension, accelerator and other elements of the car, that distribution would have to be provided at a specific moment. In short, the new all-wheel drive concept pursues maximum effectiveness achieving the best possible balance well to ensure that driving is as safe as possible; maximum agility on the road or circuit; Y total fun for controlled skids on roads closed to traffic.

The highest percentage of torque that the new quattro system can divert to the rear axle is 50 percent. Then, as has been said, the rear is distributed equally in a straight line or giving more or less priority to the outer wheel of the curve, being able to transmit through each reed clutch a maximum torque to that wheel of up to 1,750 Nm. The rear axle also receives new stiffer wheel bearings that absorb the lateral forces generated by the torque splitter. For its part, a more aggressive front end providing a drop almost half a degree greater than that of a normal A3. The hub carrier and lower triangle bushings, front subframe and stabilizer bar have also been modified. The address is from variable gear ratio.

Audi RS3 2021, the mythical 5-cylinder 2.5 TFSi, now with better performance.

But there are much more new elements to see in the dynamic section. For example, the center of gravity is somewhat lower, 10 mm less specifically compared to the Audi S3 and 25 mm less than the rest of the models in the range. The brakes are also newThey have 20 percent more cooling and the pads if copper have 15 percent more braking surface. The standard discs are made of steel, 375 mm on the front axle and 36 mm thick and 310 and 22 mm on the rear axle, in both cases ventilated and perforated. The customer can choose the six-piston calipers (on the front axle) painted red instead of black.

Optionally, you can choose a brake system with carbo-ceramic front discs, more efficient and resistant, made up of 380 mm diameter and 38 mm thick front discs – calipers finished in gray, red or blue, at the customer’s request. This brake equipment weighs 10 kilos less. These brakes would be integrated into the RS dynamic package which also includes a second level of maximum speed limitation up to 290 km / h —250 km / h as standard or limit to 280 km / h through an individual option. The suspension also has improvements, on the one hand, by new shock absorbers with improved bypass valves that guarantee an especially sensitive response to compression and extension movements; from another, through an adaptive suspension integrated into the RS plus package, with three different response curves: comfortable, balanced and sporty. Compared to the previous Audi RS3, the new one will be around 18 kilos heavier in both bodies, with which, taking into account the new elements and equipment, an extraordinary job has been done to control the weight.

2021 Audi RS3 announces 3-tenths of a second better acceleration ability than outgoing generation —From 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 s—, something that is due not only to the superior performance of the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine, but also to new adjustments made to the gearbox 7-speed s-tronic, which is now more robust and has more performance-oriented gear ratios. The engine has 400 hp at a lower speed than before: from 5,600 rpm, remaining constant up to 7,000 rpm depending on the brand. Torque, meanwhile, is 20 Nm higher, now reaching levels of 500 Nm at 2,250 to 5,600 rpm. The power of the motor, therefore, is delivered earlier, in a more constant way and in a greater range of revolutions, which makes it more effective under any type of use.

According to the brand, another of the best has been the greater speed with which the powertrain components communicate with each other, that is, the time between you request an action and all four wheels make it a reaction on the tarmacSo if the engine was already fascinating in itself, we now assume that its driving will be even more exciting, even more so when Audi has also developed a new butterfly-controlled exhaust system that promises heady acoustics. The Audi RS3 2021 will be available from autumn this year in the main markets.