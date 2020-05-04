Vampiric passion returns. Stephenie Meyer has announced that she will publish on August 4 ‘Midnight Sun’, a new book in the ‘Twilight’ saga, which will narrate the events of the first novel from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the seductive vampire played by Robert Pattinson in the cinema in the franchise that also starred Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

The writer resumes the publication of this project 12 years after she abandoned it after the project was leaked online. The announcement came after Meyer, on his website, started a countdown that predicted important news. Although it was rumored that it could be a new installment of the series ‘The Guest’, it has finally been confirmed that it will be the one that will become the fifth book in the vampiric saga.

“I am very excited to finally be able to announce the release of ‘Midnight Sun’ for August 4,” Meyer said in an interview for Good Morning, America. “We live in a crazy period and we weren’t sure if it was the right time to launch the novel, but many fans have been understanding and patient for a long time and it didn’t seem fair to lengthen their wait,” he added.

August 4 will be when the book was originally published in English and will narrate the beginning of the love between Bella and Edward, although now from his point of view. “This unforgettable story will be told through Edward’s eyes and take on a darker tone. Meeting the captivating Bella is the most puzzling and puzzling moment he has ever lived through as a vampire,” Little Brown editorial said in a statement.

Originally, the manuscript was leaked in 2008 on the Internet, causing great displeasure to the author, who decided to paralyze the project. Meyer posted a snippet of the novel on his website for fans to read. Finally, he was encouraged to resume writing.

