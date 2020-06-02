The new coronavirus pandemic will not be mentioned in the soap opera ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’. Out of the air for more than two months, the plot of seven should by the initial plan approach Covid-19, informs TV columnist Patricia Kogut, of the newspaper ‘O Globo’. With the studios closed since March, Globo has already postponed debuts in the six and nine and changed the entire schedule of its soap operas

The soap opera “Salve-se Quem Puder” will avoid the coronavirus theme in its “second season”. The seven o’clock plot stopped recording almost three months ago and hasn’t aired since March 28. The information is from TV columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, this Tuesday (2). Before the interruption, the viewer of the serial found out that Hugo (Leopoldo Pacheco) is the leader of a faction responsible for the murder of Judge Vitório (Ailton Graça). Back on the air, the first sex scene between Luna (Juliana Paiva) and Téo (Felipe Simas) was scheduled.

Globo should not address coronavirus in upcoming soap operas

Also according to the columnist, unlike “Amor de Mãe”, the characters of “Salve-se …” will be alien to Covid-19. The fact has generated a debate behind the scenes of the Rio station. The first plan was for the seven and nine soap operas to address the pandemic that has already killed 30,000 Brazilians. The rules of social isolation are being loosened gradually by the country, but the total resumption of activities as they were continues without forecast. Globo should also avoid the coronavirus theme in the next plots of the two schedules – “A Morte Pode Esperar” (by Mauro Wilson) and “Um Lugar ao Sol” (by Lícia Manzo, who will have Cauã Reymond living twins who switch places after serious accident involving one of them).

Coronavirus changed schedule of premieres on Globo

The studios of the Rio station were closed in mid-March. Since then, the station has postponed the premieres of “Nos Tempos do Imperador” and “Um Lugar ao Sol”, in addition to the new season of “Malhação” (which will only air in 2021). For success, their successors were also played for later – as is the case of “Além da Ilusão” initially planned for September at six and with Larissa Manoela as protagonist. RecordTV interrupted “Amor Sem Igual” and postponed “Genesis”; both continue with no plans to resume work. At SBT, “As Aventuras de Poliana” ended recordings in December and the edition of the chapters should spill it out until July. The sequel, “Poliana Moça”, is for next year, although the recordings are still not expected to be resumed.

Learn details of ‘Death Can Wait’, next plot of 7

The next booklet of the seven will have as main story four characters who die and when they reach the sky they are warned that there was a mistake. One of them, however, will actually lose his life in six months, however he will not be identified. The cast brings together names like Mateus Solano, Vladimir Brichta and Giovanna Antonelli.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

