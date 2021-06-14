Novavax Vaccine Achieves 100% Efficacy in Preventing Severe COVID-19 and Death

Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373 will become one of the most effective vaccines to fully prevent severe COVID-19.

An emerging vaccine with a high degree of efficacy joins the developments that will lead the second generation of immunizations against COVID-19: it is the vaccine for Novavax (NVX-CoV2373), an American biotech company that surprised the morning of June 14 with the publication of data from its phase 3 trials, which had the participation of 29,960 people in Mexico and the United States.

The vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 90.4%, which places it among the highest standards of immunizations developed to date. However, when it comes to prevent severe COVID-19 and death, this efficacy reaches 100%.

When it comes to protecting against the main emerging variants of COVID-19, the biotech ensures that NVX-CoV2373 reaches a 93% efficiency, including variants listed by the WHO as ‘of concern’.

Novavax’s vaccine is part of Operation Warp Speed, a program developed by public and private institutions in the United States in May 2020 to fund the development of safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19.

Despite the successful development of the vaccine through recombinant nanoparticles and the promising results in the clinical phase, it is not yet clear if the company will follow the same path as the vaccines applied so far and will request an approval for emergency application from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the coming days.

According to The New York Times, the context of the pandemic in the US, where cases continue to decline only comparable to the first days of March 2020 and vaccination with at least one dose reaches 90% of the population, will cause NVX-CoV2373 decide seek their full approval before the US regulatory body, a process that could extend beyond September 2021.

The biotechnology company explained that it hopes to reach a production capacity of 100 million monthly doses at the end of the third quarter of the year, which will increase until 150 million per month by the end of 2021.

By then, the pandemic scenario will have changed substantially: it is likely that The US has achieved herd immunity; However, some experts consider highly probable the need to continue applying vaccines (perhaps annually as occurs with influenza) to keep outbreaks of COVID-19 at bay, especially with the arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere of the planet.

