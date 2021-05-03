Novavax Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Study to Include Teens

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc said on Monday it expanded the late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to include up to 3,000 teens between the ages of 12 and 17.

Rivals Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc are also testing their COVID-19 vaccines in younger age groups.

Moderna’s is licensed for emergency use in the United States in adults 18 and older, while Pfizer’s is licensed for inoculation in individuals 16 years of age and older.

Novavax is expected to report data from its current large late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of the year.

The company said the trial, which will be conducted at up to 75 sites in the United States, will test two doses of its vaccine candidate 21 days apart.

