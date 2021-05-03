Novavax begins testing its COVID vaccine in adolescents in the US

The American biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that it had begun clinical trials in the United States in adolescents to test its vaccine against COVID-19.

Novavax will test the “safety and efficacy” of its coronavirus vaccine in approximately 3,000 adolescents ages 12 to 17, “at up to more than 75 locations in the United States,” the company said in a statement.

Two-thirds of the participants will receive the vaccine, and one-third a placebo, given in two doses 21 days apart. Second, six months later, those who received the placebo will receive the vaccine and vice versa, so that all participants finally receive the antiviral.

They will then be followed for up to two years after receiving the injections.

The application of this vaccine is not yet authorized in any country, not even in adults.

Novavax announced that it wants to submit an emergency authorization request in the UK “in the second quarter of 2021”, as well as in the US shortly after that process.

In March, the company said its vaccine was 89.7% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease, based on clinical trials conducted in the UK on more than 15,000 people over 18 years of age.

Another phase 3 clinical trial in adults is underway in the United States and Mexico.

The Novavax vaccine uses a different technology than that used for vaccines that are already licensed around the world. It is a vaccine that is based on proteins that trigger an immune response, without viruses and whose storage can be done at a temperature between 2 and 8 ° C.

Other laboratories are also conducting clinical trials of their covid vaccines in adolescents, such as Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer / BioNtech alliance. The latter, for its part, has already requested authorization for its vaccine in young people between 12 and 15 years of age in the United States and Europe.

