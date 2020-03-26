ZURICH, Mar 26 (.) – Novartis announced that it is working with a consortium of life science companies to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for COVID-19.

Fifteen companies have agreed to share their compound libraries that already have some degree of safety and activity data.

The positive results will quickly move to “in vivo” trials in as little as two months, Novartis said in a statement Thursday.

(Report by Silke Koltrowitz; edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos and Javier Leira)