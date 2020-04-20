Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis said on Monday it would test the drug hydroxychloroquine, used to treat malaria, in a survey to see if the drug is really effective against Covid-19.

The company expects to have data on the drug’s effectiveness by June, one of the research leaders told ..

The drug has been known for decades in the treatment of malaria and was cited by the presidents of the United States, Donald Trump, and Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, as being effective against the new coronavirus. There is still no scientific evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating Covid-19 patients.

There are currently no drugs or vaccines specifically approved for Covid-19.

“We are currently in a sea of ​​stories and many unprofessional and ill-informed people are making recommendations that are influencing the way the public and patients view this (hydroxychloroquine),” said Dr. Richard Chaisson, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who leads the search.

Novartis said it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the research and expects to begin recruiting 440 patients in the coming weeks at more than a dozen locations across the U.S. The results will be released as soon as possible, the company added.

Some claim that the defense of hydroxychloroquine has minimized the potentially dangerous side effects of the drug, such as loss of vision and heart problems.

