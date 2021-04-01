Novak expects global crude inventories to normalize in 2-3 months

MOSCOW, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he expects global crude inventories, a key parameter for the oil industry, to return to normal levels in two to three months.

The official also noted that Russia will gradually increase its pumping in May-July, in accordance with the decision of the OPEC + oil producers.

Novak added that Russia’s cumulative increase is estimated at 114,000 barrels per day during that period.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)