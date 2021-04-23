Novak Djokovic’s position on the Covid-19 vaccine

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, made it clear this Friday in Belgrade what his intention is not to reveal whether or not he will be vaccinated against covid, to avoid being part of a supposed media “game”.

“I will keep to myself the decision about whether to get vaccinated. I think it is a private and intimate decision and I do not want to get into the game for or against vaccines that the media is creating now, “said Djokovic.

“I have the full right to do so“, underlined the world’s first racket at a telematic press conference in the Serbian capital, where it participates in an ATP 250 tournament, in response to a question about vaccination.

“It is something in which I do not want to be involved (…) I do not want to answer that question and I hope that everyone will understand it,” he insisted. He considered that it is “a very sensitive matter”, in which “people become very emotional”, and advocated “freedom of choice” and “respect for the decision of each one.”

Djokovic recalled that it is not clear whether vaccination will be mandatory for participation in ATP tournaments. On the other hand, he indicated that he has information from the organization of the tournament in Belgrade that there are many players who will be vaccinated and said that He was glad that it was precisely in Serbia that they had the possibility to choose between different vaccines.

Djokovic, creator of the competition in Belgrade, his hometown, stated that the long-term goal of the tournament is “to give local tennis players, those established at the top of the world, and especially young people, the opportunity to compete with the best. of the world”.

“This way they will have the experience that means a lot to them, for their development, but also the opportunity to win such important points,” he said.

Djokovic is the semi-finalist in the Belgrade tournament after beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (47) by 6: 1, 6: 3 today. His rival in the semifinal will be the winner of the match between Russian Aslán Karatsev and Italian Gianluca Mager.

Another semi-finalist is the Italian Matteo berrettini (10), who today beat the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, and who will face in the semifinal with the winner of the match between the Japanese Taro daniel and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.