On some occasion or other, Dijana Djokovic He has offered various interviews where we have been able to learn more about the history of Novak Djokovic and how they fought when he was a child to escape the war in Serbia and fulfill his dream of becoming a tennis player. In this interview for Blick, Nole’s mother offers more details of her son’s story and also talks about Roger Federer, about whom he does not seem to have much good opinion, as well as expresses his regret at having his son away and never being able to see him. A more than interesting talk.

– Childhood and how he quickly realized that Nole was a special child.

“From a young age, he was not like other children. He was very mature. He liked to play, but his attention was different. Since he was born, he had thick hair and screamed as loud as a donkey. I never imagined in my biggest dreams that My son would one day be the best in the world. When he was six or seven years old, we took him to a camp near our old house in Kopaonik, and there, Jelena Gencic said that after Monica Seles, she had not seen a child with so much talent. “

– The harshness of the beginnings and how the family had to separate.

“They were difficult times. We both worked in Kopaonik but we did not have enough money to pay the rent for the apartment. My husband was the one who accompanied Novak to the tournaments and I stayed at home with the other two small children. There were days in those who woke me up and didn’t even know how I could buy bread. I was desperate but somehow, if you have a goal in mind, you end up achieving it. I think we were a brave family. If Novak had been born in another country, everything would have It has been different. We have spent many nights unable to sleep. The worry made me desperate. “

– The way in which she and her husband looked for a way to get ahead financially.

“Srdjan borrowed money from people who had illegal businesses. They wanted that money back with high interest rates and to pay their debts, they had to ask other people for money. The whiting that bites its tail. The more urgent they wanted the money. They asked us for more interests. Srdjan knocked on thousands of doors to find a sponsor. He asked them if anyone wanted to invest in Novak, but people were not listening. It’s a shame for them, they could have made millions today. “

– Dijana acknowledges that Nole’s dream of wanting to be a tennis player set the goal of the whole family and that caused them to neglect their other two children a little.

“We neglected his two younger brothers because everything revolved around Novak. Once, Marko and Djordje had to go to a camp in Barcelona but we canceled everything because the family flew to Miami the next morning to be with Nole. He needed us and we wanted to make him feel like we were with him. He reached the final and it was a key experience. Since then, we gave it all for him. I feel sorry for our other two children, they were also talented but we couldn’t support them. My husband was left without energies. We didn’t have the strength to do it again like with Novak. “

– Fame and success have consequences in many ways and for someone like Nole, who comes from Serbia, something else.

“In London 2009, I was very scared. Scotland Yard kept us all at home since Novak supported the cause ‘Kosovo is Serbia’ and was threatened by Albanian groups. A neighbor told me that there were some men outside our house, probably drug addicts, who wanted to kidnap our dogs to ask for a ransom. Novak lost to Marat Safin and everyone was wondering why. Our son was under a lot of pressure! No one talked about it. “

– They probably remember. Early in his career, Djokovic went through various health problems and found it difficult to breathe and find air.. That sparked criticism from him a little over a decade ago. Dijana also commented on that.

“Often, Novak was attacked by the public or by tennis experts because of his health problems. He had a curl in the wall of his nose and was having trouble breathing. After surgery, things went better. In 2010, he found that He was gluten intolerant and in 2007, at Wimbledon, he had to leave during his semifinal against Nadal because he had been playing with blood on his toe for five days. They accused him all! Including McEnroe! I sold him the foot the night before and in the morning he could barely walk in sneakers. I advised him not to play and when he won the first set against Nadal, he stopped between sets to bandage again and from there, when Nadal saw the blood he knew what was happening and made him play from corner to corner until Novak had to give up. “

– The most painful defeat in Djokovic’s career was the one he had in the first round of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, when he was eliminated against Del Potro.

“That defeat still breaks my heart. The tears I saw on that occasion are the greatest I have ever seen. He had everything to win gold but the wish was not granted. He had that problem in his elbow and he could not bear the pressure. I felt I had disappointed the people of Serbia. “

– In another past interview, Dijana acknowledges that during the last final of Wimbledon, when Roger Federer had that 40-15 to win the title, she prayed grabbing her cross to try to bring luck to her son but here, it gives a twist in your answer.

“The game against Roger at Wimbledon was the most difficult last year. At the stadium, everyone applauded him and we were just a handful of Novak fans. It is not pleasant that Federer or others bother me at the time, but I it bothered me because Roger is a bit arrogant. When he had those two match points, I grabbed my Don River cross, an amulet that I wear and that saves me in difficult times. I said to myself, ‘Nole, you can do it. Sometimes, you can do it again, ‘and he did it. God saved him. Novak also believes in him. He feels chosen by God. He carries a cross that brings him peace and happiness. “

– To finish, Dijana expresses the feeling she has when being away from her son and not being able to see everything she wants. He understands that he must have his life, having his own family now, but he longs for how much he would like to be with him again, as when he was a child.

“When he introduced us to Jelena, I thought it would not be very relevant since he was only 18 years old but it turned out differently. He did not wait and they got married. It is logical that his wife took care of the things that I did for my son, like cooking and things of the thing. I do not interfere in their life. They do not live in Serbia, so we rarely see each other. They have their own life, their oasis. There are some differences between their lives and ours and the way in which They raise their children, something I don’t always agree with. Today, my son belongs more to the world than to his own family. I miss the time we spent. I would love to be alone with him for only half an hour. Talk, laugh … Only the two of them! But it is an impossible luxury since he has many obligations and too many people around him. I would like to take him by the hand and go somewhere with him. Someday I will! “

