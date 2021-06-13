Novak Djokovic wins the Roland-Garros final

06/13/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 in the ATP and seed number 1, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in four hours and sixteen minutes by 6 (6) -7 (8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 the greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 of the ATP and seed number 5, in the final of Roland-Garros. With this result, the player is the new Roland-Garros champion.

During the match, the Serbian player managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, achieved 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 70% of the service points. As for the Greek player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 61% first serve, made 4 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and the invited players.