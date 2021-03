Novak Djokovic, currently number 1 tennis player in the world according to the ATP ranking, achieved victory at the Australian Open in the early hours of Sunday. The Serbian beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2 and 6-2 in the men’s singles final in Melbourne. With this triumph, Djokovic remains two Grand Slam of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20.