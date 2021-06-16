Novak Djokovic will play the Mallorca Championships to prepare for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will land this Thursday in Majorca with the intention of getting the best possible preparation on grass for the main course of this tour on grass that will be Wimbledon. Djokovic has decided to prepare one of the most important appointments of the season on the tennis calendar on the courts of the Mallorca Country Club since these have been specially built with the same grass as the London Grand Slam. The Serbian will be accompanied by his entire technical team, led by another champion in the All England Club How is it Goran ivanisevic.

The current number 1 in the ATP ranking will take advantage of the perfect conditions in Mallorca not only to train, but will also participate in the doubles competition of the Mallorca Championships (which has a total prize money of 783,655 euros). The Serbian has decided to accept the invitation that the tournament director himself, Toni Nadal, he had offered.

In addition, Djokovic will also attend the grand opening of the new Center Court of the Mallorca Country Club next Friday, June 18. The highlight of this event will be the “legends match” between Djokovic’s coach, Goran ivanisevic, and former world No. 2 Tommy Haas. Novak Djokovic will join the celebration and participate in the event.

Along with Novak Djokovic, another Grand Slam champion will participate in the Mallorca Championships, such as the Austrian Dominic Thiem. The 2020 US Open champion leads a powerful singles draw, including one of the most prominent Next Gen on the circuit such as the Norwegian Casper ruud, to russian Karen khachanov or the spanish Pablo Carreño Y Feliciano López.

“We are very happy that Novak Djokovic begins his preparation for the highlight of the season which will be Wimbledon at the Mallorca Championships. After the intense weeks at Roland Garros, with many exhausting matches, he will focus in the coming days on training at the Mallorca Country Club, but will also contribute to giving prominence to the tournament by participating in the doubles competition. Having another top star like Dominic Thiem, who last September celebrated his greatest success by winning the US Open in New York, is also a great honor for our tournament and our new club, ”says Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of the company promoting the event, the e | motion group.