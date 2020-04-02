The obligatory competitive break due to the coronavirus will postpone the date initially planned to return to the competition for more than a month, making the ranking remain frozen until, at least, July 13. This means that the points won at Wimbledon last year are not put into play and allows Novak Djokovic continue as number 1, although the weeks it lasts in that position will continue to be unaccounted for, despite the criticism of some heavyweights of world tennis. Thus, the Serbian could reach Pete Sampras in terms of weeks as number 1 in the world on August 10 while to equal Roger Federer As the tennis player with the most number 1 weeks, he would have to keep it until January 25.

