Novak Djokovic will cancel the Mutua Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, will cause a drop in the Mutua Madrid Open and therefore, Rafael Nadal (2nd in the ranking after his title on Sunday at the Gothic) will be the first seed in the Masters 1,000 Madrid on clay, as published by ‘Marca’.

The Serbian player lost last Saturday in the semifinals of the Belgrade ATP, in your country, before Aslan karatsev and follows another plan on a different schedule due to the changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, Djokovic rules out Madrid and plans to also play in the second tournament in Belgrade, the week before Roland Garros. Roger Federer, the other member of the ‘Big Three’, already announced a few days ago that he would only play in Geneva before facing the challenge of Paris.

Djokovic, the last champion in Madrid, will also keep 500 of the 1,000 points for the new scoring system imposed by the ATP due to Covid-19 and which will be in force until August. The Madrid draw will be held on Saturday.