Novak Djokovic was one step away from continuing to write history

Frederick Faust, an American writer from the beginning of the early twentieth century and also known by his pseudonym Max Brand, said in one of his books that “within each one there is a sleeping giant and miracles happen when the giant awakens.” Novak Djokovic can represent that sleeping giant: from its emergence in 2011 to this (almost) invincible version of a decade later. In between, he pulverized the records that seemed impossible to Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal and he’s on his way to being the best ever in tennis. In that sense, he entered a new Grand Slam final (his 30th and seventh in Wimbledon) by beating Denis Shapovalov by 7-6 (3), 7-5 and 7-5 in the semi-finals of the British tournament, where he will go next Sunday in search of reaching the top of the standings as the highest Slams winner in history (he could match the 20 of the other two members of the Big3).

– A match with a goal that seemed unthinkable ten years ago: equaling Roger and Rafa with 20 Grand Slams

It’s something that would mean everything because it’s what I’m competing for here. Before coming to London I envisioned myself fighting for a new Grand Slam trophy and thus put myself in a very good position. Everything will be possible in the final, although obviously it is clear that the experience is on my side. Nonetheless, Berrettini has won many matches on grass this season [campeón en Queen’s], he shows himself in great shape and is serving in a big way. I am sure it will be a very tough match for both of us and I am prepared for a great battle.

– What did you say to Shapovalov when the match ended and how did you see it differently from previous matches?

I never lost to him, but the last few games have been very close. In fact, it was three very tight sets today and I think he was the best player on the court during the first two sets. So much so that it served to win the first. In addition, he was better for most of the second, he had many opportunities and did not manage to realize them in the necessary moment. I feel that it is difficult to play against Denis and much more on grass. Without a doubt, he has one of the best services on the circuit and when he has that ‘weapon’ he can harm anyone. You can see that he has matured as a player and I feel that the number of errors decreased compared to last year by being more patient and understanding how to build the points. Unfortunately for him, he was a bit lacking on the important points and I managed to force him to make a mistake. Despite having been in straight sets, it was not easy at all. And that’s why I told him that he had had a fantastic tournament, that he should keep working and believing in himself because that way he will have more opportunities in the future.

– Do you think you will have the support of the public in the final?

I’m not sure, although I hope they are on my side. We all expect that in big games: to see the fans behind you because it makes a big difference. Anyway, people like to see someone new or not the favorite win, but I hope they can recognize how important that game will be to me because of the history at stake. Beyond that, I will have to focus on playing my game.

– Matteo Berrettini is coming, whom he already defeated in the two previous matches (ATP Finals 2019 and Roland Garros 2021)

I think he is one of the best players of the last 12 months: he has had good victories against Thiem in Australia, he made the semifinals at the US Open, the final at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, he won Queen’s, you can tell that he is on a full rise . In addition, he has two great shots: serve and forehand, and he has shown that he can play well on any surface. We played in the Roland Garros quarterfinals and it ended in my favor in four tight and very hard sets. In this case, the grass favors his game more and if he serves as he did throughout the tournament it will be difficult to break his serve and be able to get into the rhythm to make him play each point. Beyond that, I trust my ability to the rest. Also, I will have to be effective on serve to avoid problems. They are final and defined by details. It is going to be a great battle.

– How do you manage to slide so easily on grass?

My coaches would not recommend young players to do so. I imagine it is a very authentic and own movement that I have been practicing throughout my career and all surfaces. I think it has to do with skiing, as I have mentioned on other occasions, and also with the flexibility of my ankles. Nine out of ten players probably wouldn’t do that, especially on grass, but I prefer to slide and try to get to the ball.