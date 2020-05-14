A little over two years ago, and it is known why its protagonist told it, Novak Djokovic he had serious thoughts of retiring from tennis. The Serb had gone through a very hard period after the defeat at the Rio Olympics, and then a very complicated injury, with defeats that made him hit rock bottom after losing in Miami to Benoit Paire. At that moment he told his wife, Jelena Ristic, that he was leaving him.

Novak Djokovic confessed in a personal interview how badly he had it in the first months of 2018, thinking about a possible withdrawal from tennis.

Now all told by Jelena in an interview with Graham Bensinger, the matter was more serious than it might seem, and it was those vacations that changed everything.

– Novak even went so far as to insinuate that his sponsors knew that things were not going well.

“It is the truth, he told me he wanted to retire. He lost in Miami, a terrible defeat, he gathered us all and he said:” I’m done. “And I said, ‘how?’. ‘I want you to speak to my sponsors And be very clear to them. I don’t know if I’m going to stop six months, a year or forever. Tell them that if they want to be with me, perfect, but if they don’t want to be, I’ll be happy, I want to be clear with everyone. ‘ And my intention was to say that he could not retire. We started crying, I told him that it was not the time to retire. “

– It was in the holidays when Novak recovered the desire.

“So we went on vacation and he didn’t want to know anything about tennis, or talk, or play, anything. But I like tennis, I love it, and on the third or fourth day I played with the ball machine, because I didn’t have to play with, and he saw that it was fun, it wasn’t training, it was another approach. He no longer sees tennis as something fun, but as something very serious, he is very competitive. And at that moment he saw how we were doing it going on, we were having fun, and he saw that other way. He was barefoot, shirtless and said ‘can I get that racket?’ and I said ‘no, you want to retire, you don’t play anymore, leave us, it’s our time’ Then Stefan told him to play, he started doing some serves and he found himself again. On the last day of the vacation it was someone else, he put on his sneakers, his shirt and he told me: “I’m going to call Marian and I’m going to ask her to be my coach again. “

Jelena tells how her husband manages to recover from his worst moments.

“And there it started. It was a tough time, he had surgery, and he wanted to get back to his level as soon as possible, he fell, he fell, worse and worse, and he got frustrated. Novak is not a good loser, he doesn’t like losing at all, but when falls into the well, the bottom of everything, is when it hits that bottom and builds a new tower again. And always a spectacular tower. “

