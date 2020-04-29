Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP ranking, confessed on Wednesday that in 2010 he was about to quit tennis, after losing against Austrian Jurgen Melzer in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

04/29/2020 at 20:59

CEST

SPORT.es

“In 2010 I lost to Melzer in the Roland Garros quarterfinals, I cried after that defeat. It was a negative moment, I wanted to quit tennis because I saw it all black. He had won in Australia in 2008, he was number 3 in the world, but he was not happy “, he acknowledged Djokovic in an interview to television “Sky Sport”.

“She knew he could do more, but he lost the most important games against (Swiss Roger) Federer and (Spanish, Rafa) Nadal. From that moment I freed myself, took off my pressure, started to play more aggressively. That was the key change, “he added. After that negative moment, Djokovic built a career full of successes, with 17 Grand Slam titles and 34 Masters 1000 titles.

“Last year’s Wimbledon final against Federer is alongside the final with Nadal in Australia 2012 the best match I have ever played. From a technical point of view, the quality of the game Roger it was excellent. I played the deciding points well, I didn’t miss a thing in the final tiebreaker, perhaps for the first time in my career, “he said.

He also referred to options to resume competition this season, with the ATP indicating July 13 as the possible start date.

“Officially the date to resume the competition is July 13, but they have already canceled a WTA tournament in Canada. You have to see how the situation is going in the United States, because we should go there in August. If it will be less dangerous, we can resume the competition“It could also be that they cancel all tournaments in America and resume clay courts in the fall,” he concluded.

