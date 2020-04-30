It is said among the great fans of this sport that everyone who loves tennis has once hated it. Novak Djokovic He can attest to this and has had no qualms throughout his career in showing his most intimate reflections when things have not gone well. Such a demanding and time-consuming career hides dark moments, existential crises that generally do not transcend the media, unless the person involved does an exercise in honesty and recognizes their own weakness as a way to become humanized as an athlete and serve as an example to young people. All that glitters is not gold and even in the brightest lives, there are complicated moments. One of them lived the Belgrade in Roland Garros 2010, as recognized in words collected by EFE, after losing in the quarterfinal against Jurgen Melzer, and was about to destroy his professional career.

Maybe they remember that game; if not, they should know that Djokovic was experiencing a moment of certain stagnation. He had managed to break molds by winning the Australian Open 2008 and he already had 17 titles in his record, but he looked far from Federer and Nadal. Anchored in third place in the ATP ranking, the Serb felt that something was wrong, neither in his head nor in his game. His serve was a big problem and he decided to hire Todd martin with a purpose as ambitious as kamikaze in a moment of poor mental clairvoyance: modify his technique to gain speed, print effects and improve directions. It went wrong, very wrong, and that game against Melzer was the clear demonstration.

He dominated 6-3 6-2 with great sufficiency and experienced an alarm blackout, which allowed the Austrian to turn the game around and end up winning 3-6 2-6 6-2 7-6 (3) 6-4. Djokovic left the Suzanne Lenglen between tears, after committing 10 double faults and earning 46% of points played with his second serve. “It was a very hard moment. I cried at the end of the game and I saw everything very black. I felt that I was not happy, I had the feeling of giving my best, but that did not help me to win Roger and Rafa. I was not happy playing tennis so I wanted to quit tennis, it was a very negative moment, “said a Novak who had another major crisis after losing in Roland Garros 2017 versus Marco Cecchinato, from which only an excursion to the mountain with his wife, Jelena Ristic, could take him out and make him just a month later proclaim himself champion at Wimbledon.

Every great legend is forged in overcoming difficult moments; Nadal himself acknowledged having hit bottom last year at the Conde de Godó 2019, after a game against Leonardo Mayer, and watching his videos on YouTube to regain motivation and self-confidence. Words like those from the Balearic Islands or Djokovic’s should be highly valued by the general public and taken into account as a sign of humility and hard work on the part of their idols. Fortunately, Novak Djokovic He recovered from that situation in 2010 with tremendous resilience and was able to build a legacy that is already part of the history of the sport and that will seek to continue expanding in the near future.

