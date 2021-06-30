Novak Djokovic tunes against Kevin Anderson

06/30/2021 at 4:51 PM CEST

.

Novak Djokovic refined and took his best version to pass over the South African Kevin Anderson (6-3, 6-3 and 6-3), at the reissue of the 2018 Wimbledon final.

The Serbian already surpassed a Anderson who arrived melted after a marathon semifinal against the American John Isner, and this was no less. Against an Anderson downhill at 35 years old and ranked 102nd in the rankings, Djokovic had no mercy.The one from Belgrade already left a set, to everyone’s surprise, in his debut against Jack Draper And this time he didn’t want to get into trouble against a tennis player who knows what it’s like to have him on the ropes. In 2015, in the round of 16, the South African went two sets to zero up, but squandered the advantage in what ended up being the third Wimbledon for Djokovic.

This time, the Serbian reduced Anderson’s powerful serve, who only managed eleven direct aces and won 68% of points with the first serve and 41% with the second. He even beat him on winning shots (25-24) and produced a ridiculous six unforced.

Djokovic’s superiority at the All England Club is such that he already has 16 consecutive victories in the tournament. He has not lost since the 2017 edition against Czech Tomas Berdych.

His stability on the court also improved and after the withdrawals of Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino, the Serbian, who had fallen three times on his debut due to the slippery track, kept his balance better during the match.

Now he will face in the third round against the winner of the duel between the Italian Andreas Seppi and the American Denis Kudla.