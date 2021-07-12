Novak Djokovic to seek milestone at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

At the beginning of the 21st century tennis was a sport dominated by Roger Federer, in which then appeared Rafael Nadal to alternate the reign. In the last decade, Novak Djokovic, based on constancy and titles, he sat at the same table as those two legends. In this 2021 he is trying to achieve one of the best seasons in the history of tennis.

If there is something that the Serbian knew how to do, it is to raise trophies. In the 17 years he has been a professional won 85 ATP titles and is the one that most remained Number 1 in the ATP Rankings with 327 weeks, and counting. Nole won 20 Grand Slam titles: 9 Australian Opens, 6 Wimbledon, 3 United States Opens and 2 Roland Garros. In addition, he celebrated in 5 final Masters, won the Davis Cup in 2010 and celebrated 36 times in Masters 1000.

But there is one that is elusive. Djokovic could never hang the gold medal at the Olympics And, at 34 years old, he will try to do it in Tokyo 2020. In any case, the Serbian knows the podium, since in Beijing 2008 he won the bronze medal by defeating the American James Blake in straight sets.

The possibility of the Golden Slam

So far in 2021, Djokovic has prevailed at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and at Wimbledon. He’s in amazing shape and has a chance of being the first man to win the Golden Slam: the four Grand Slam and the Olympic Games in the same year. Alone Steffi graf in 1988 he was able to accomplish such a feat. André Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams They are the other tennis players who could be consecrated in these tournaments, but in different years.

Tokyo and US Open: Next steps for Nole

The Serbian defeated the Italian Mateo Berrettini on Sunday in the Wimbledon final and won the third Grand Slam of the year. The next big challenge for Djokovic will be Tokyo 2020, which will have its opening ceremony on July 23, while the other outstanding highlight is the US Open, which begins on August 30.