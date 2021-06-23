Novak Djokovic to participate in the Tokyo Olympics

06/23/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

.

The number one in world tennis, Novak Djokovic, will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held from July 23 to August 8, the Serbian sports daily Sportski zurnal announced today.

According to the newspaper, which cites sources from the National Tennis Association (TSS), “Novak has confirmed his desire to perform at the Olympic Games” and his name appears on the list of participants that that organization has sent to the Serbian Olympic Committee .

Sportski zurnal recalls that Djokovic In the past he mentioned his desire to win Olympic gold in his career, a milestone in his record that he has not yet achieved, although he did win the bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.

The great rival of Djokovic and current number three in the world, Rafael Nadal, already announced his absence from the Tokyo Olympics, where they will not be Roberto Bautista (10), the Austrian Dominic Thiem, world number five, or the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (12).

The Serbian newspaper indicates that the number two, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, has confirmed his participation in the competition.

Serbian tennis players will participate Miomir kecmanovic (47) while they have resigned Dusan Lajovic (41) and Filip Krajinovic (44).