Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are before his debut today on the second weekend of the Adria Tour, where he will play against Pedja Krstin and Borna Coric. The current number one in the world confessed the difficulty of being able to bring big stars after the ATP statement a few days ago. In addition, he spoke again of the criticism received during these days about organizing exhibitions with the public in the stands.

-Difficulty convincing players to play the Adria Tour:

“Before everything was easier, but now with the ATP release, it is more difficult to find players to play the Adria Tour. The tour will begin with tournaments on hard court and here we are playing on clay, so the vast majority of players who confirmed their presence have decided to change their minds and get out of here. Here at Zadar we are a fantastic group of eight players and I am sure it will be another great tennis weekend. “

-Thank you to all the people who fight to keep the Adria Tour moving forward:

“I am grateful to all the people who are working to make this happen. They have organized everything in a very short time and the expectations are being met. Generally speaking, these kinds of exhibitions are prepared in three to six months, and we will We have achieved in three or four weeks. I think it is very important to continue forward and hopefully in the future, we can reward the players with money or even points, “he said in statements collected by Sport Klub.

-He spoke again about the criticism received for playing without social distance:

“It is a subject that I have already discussed previously. I know that there has been criticism, especially in western countries where the coronavirus has fully affected. Many wondered how it was possible for us to play tennis with the public in the stands in the middle of a pandemic. But I have to say that the situation here is completely different. It has not affected the same here as in the United States or the United Kingdom. Here we have followed some rules and instructions from the health authorities and we have not crossed any barrier. Last week everything was a success and hopefully this one will be exactly the same. “