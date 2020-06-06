At this point we still cannot be sure that the US Open 2020 will begin on August 31, the date that the tournament has been in charge of highlighting as the beginning of the tournament. They talk about measures, proposals, security conditions that push them to think that their idea is to carry out the event in whatever way it is. This does not make the players very happy, although not everyone raises their voices. One who has said what he thinks is Novak Djokovic, the current number one in the world, who left his point of view in Eurosport expressing disagreement with the situation.

“I had a telephone conversation with some world tennis leaders, conversations that discussed the return or not of the tennis season, especially we talked about the United States Open and the dates of the end of August, although we still don’t know if it will take place. out, “began the Serbian warning, reflecting his position in the locker room as a benchmark that follows day by day what happens on the circuit and where shots can go for the coming months. Obviously, the announcement that we are all waiting for is what will happen with the US Open, although last week we already knew the measures that are being prepared in New York to save the tournament and carry it forward. Paying whatever the price.

“The rules that we were asked to comply with and respect in order to play there are extreme. For starters, we would not have access to Manhattan, we would also have to sleep in hotels near the airport, so that we could be tested for the COVID-19 two or three times a week, “says Djokovic, not happy with some points on that list of proposals issued by the USTA. And it fell short, as they didn’t even mention the option of making the best of three sets matches as long as the players accepted. Seen it remains that it does not even cross their minds.

Where Belgrade most wanted to pay attention was the condition of not coming together with too many people for the tournament, that is, prohibited from traveling with your team, which in the case of the best tennis players in the world, we speak of a group of more than ten people. “We could only take one person with us to the club, which is really impossible. It is evident that such a tournament you need to be close to your coach, but also to your physical trainer and your physical therapist. All the suggestions they have made are really rigorous. I can understand that due to financial reasons, such as existing contracts, the organizers are willing to hold the event. We will see what happens, “says the Serbian.

As Nole says well, we will see what happens. On the part of the tournament, the objective is that the tournament be played in any way, regardless of the changes and measures that have to be approved. On the part of the players, especially those above, the thought is that, to do so, perhaps it would be better to cancel it and wait for the situation in the USA to improve. Who will win the pulse?