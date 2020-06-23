Novak Djokovic has also tested positive for coronavirus! The Serbian player confirmed through a statement that he is infected after having carried out the relevant tests after the cases of Viktor Troiki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric.

“As soon as we landed in Zadar we underwent health checks. Both Jelena and I are positive at COVID-19, but not our children. Everything we did in the last month was with a pure heart and the most sincere intentions. The tournament was intended to become a symbol of unity for the Balkan region. Unfortunately the virus was still there, we must learn to live with this new situation. I feel the damage that we cause with the positives. I will isolate myself two weeks and I will practice new tests in five days“, Confirmed the Serbian in a statement.

Troicki announced Monday night that both he and his pregnant wife were infected, with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric also positive along with coaches from Djokovic and Dimitrov, Italian Marko Paniki and German Christian Groh.

Novak Djokovic was widely criticized for organizing the Adria Tour without security measures such as social distancing or the use of masks. The Serbian has been frequently criticized for his anti-vaccine stance and his promotion of pseudomedicine. The Zadar tournament final, played a week after the opening stage in Belgrade, was canceled last Sunday after Dimitrov announced he was infected. The finalists were Djokovic himself and Andrei Rublev of Russia.

Quarantine and number 1 in danger

Now, Novak Djokovic You will have to quarantine and abandon training for a minimum period of 14 days. All this with the return of the tennis season on August 14 on the horizon. This undoubtedly undermines the Serb’s chances of retaining world number 1.