Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and the news has become a trend within social networks, where the player is talked about.

Djokovic is one of the key personalities in the sports market.

Lacoste, Head and Seiko are some of the brands that sponsor the tennis player.

The spread of COVID-19 does not stop and various personalities have tested positive for this pathogen, which in Mexico amounts to more than 22 thousand deaths.

Various media have reported the positive of Novak Djokovic to COVID-19 and the reaction in networks was immediate, becoming a reminder of how important it is to maintain preventive measures, to help contain the spread of this pathogen.

In the sports market, positive cases of various athletes and players have been reported to COVID-19, which have motivated this industry to rethink its practices and even cancel major events such as the Olympic Games that would take place in Japan. .

A company tells how it faces COVID-19 in this book

Novak Djokovic has COVID-19

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Elena Djokovic have tested positive for COVID-19 after having carried out the Adria Tour, a meeting for charitable purposes but which has had a high cost in the sports market, since in addition to Djokovic, tennis players like Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki they also caught the pathogen.

The news was released in a statement on the tennis player’s website, where he acknowledged that everything that has been done in the “last month we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. It was all born with the philanthropic idea of ​​donating all the funds raised to people in need and I was moved to see how everyone responded strongly to this.

We organized the tournament at a time when the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for organizing the Tour had been met (…) Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a reality that we are still learning to face and live ”, He said, while regretting the various cases of contagion that have resulted after the celebration of this tournament, wishing that the health condition is not complicated for them and that they remain well, for his part, he announced that he will isolate himself and will a second test in 5 days.

Djokovic is the third male tennis player with the highest number of Grand Slam titles in the world and in a ranking published by ESPN the tennis player placed third behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The highest number of titles has been obtained in the ATP World Tour Masters 1000, where it has 34, while it has 16 Grand Slams.

Regarding the profits that the tennis player has obtained, this is positioned as the one with the highest number of incomes recorded by adding 139 million dollars, leaving behind Roger Federer with 129 million dollars and the Spanish Rafael Nadal with 119 million dollars.

Among the sports sponsorships that Djokovic has are Lacoste, a French firm that according to Tennis Fan Site has a contract of $ 9 million until 2022 and Seiko, whose contract is until this 2020.

The spread of COVID-19 in the sports market

An estimate projected by ESPN listed four categories in which the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on the sports industry can be measured.

Losses due to lack of fan spending on professional sports are estimated to total $ 3.5 billion.

As for tourism related to sporting events, this amount is projected to amount to $ 2.4 billion, while television revenue from the broadcast of these events could reach a loss of $ 2.2 billion.

Regarding the losses that this pandemic is expected to generate to service providers and employees who attended events such as games in stadiums, it is expected to have an impact of $ 370 million.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299